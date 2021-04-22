KCTMO warned by fire service of 'catastrophic failure' of smoke ventilation system at Grenfell Tower in 2010

The revelation came in the witness statement of Shah Ahmed, a resident of the 18th floor of the tower and chair of its leaseholder association from 2010.

He explained that a fire in the tower in April 2010, which resulted in injury to his wife Sayeda, “was the first major warning to me that residents’ lives might be in danger”.

The fire had started in Flat 64 and spread onto the landing, with smoke reaching the fifteenth floor through the ventilation system.

When Sayeda opened the door of their flat she was confronted by smoke and Mr Ahmed, who was on the phone to her, ran to the tower from Shepherd’s Bush tube station.

He said “thick heavy smoke” had penetrated their flat, resulting in smoke inhalation injuries to his wife who received treatment in an ambulance.

In May 2010, he emailed Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) regarding the fire and said: “Should a fire occur in the staircase of Grenfell Tower, there will be no escape route for residents of Grenfell Tower, since obviously the lifts will be out of service. “This raises serious health and safety issues and could trap the residents of building in a fire with no escape.”