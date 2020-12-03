Key government official warned over use of Kingspan insulation on high rises in 2014

The inquiry had previously heard it had commissioned a series of new fire tests of systems incorporating its K15 insulation in late 2013, following concerns raised by the NHBC and facade consultancy, Wintech.

It had previously been justifying the use of the product based on a single 2005 test which had used an older version of the insulation, and a series of certificates from private certification bodies.

It failed a test in January 2014 which it combined its insulation with high pressure laminate cladding, but commissioned a further test for March.

This time it used a new ‘trial product’ which had thicker aluminium foil and was made with a blowing agent that was thought to offer a better performance in fire.

This test also failed, but more narrowly, and may have passed if conducted under a previous version of the pass/fail criteria.

As a result, Kingspan sought to challenge the Building Research Establishment (BRE) (the facility which carried out the test) over its refusal to grant a pass.

In an internal email, Mr Millichap said he would "sow some seeds to influence that result" and if that failed "stronger tactics will be employed".

The firm then emailed the BRE notifying it of its intention to challenge the results, cc-ing its lawyer. The BRE did not back down.

A further test - this time using the trial insulation with terracotta panels - was carried out in July 2014 and this time secured a pass.

Internal emails show Kingspan celebrating its pass, and resolving to write letters to the industry informing them of its “good news” within 48 hours. But it did not inform anyone that the trial product had been used.

“F*cking happy days,” wrote one team member. “I think we have just pissed over Knauf, Xtratherm and Rockwool [rival insulation companies].”

Asked about the failure to reveal the use of the trial product, Mr Millichap said it may have been “missed or overlooked”.

“Mr Millichap, I would suggest to you this is not something that has been missed or overlooked, this was absolutely deliberate by Kingspan, wasn’t it?” asked Ms Grange.

“It was absolutely our intention to transition to a new product at that time,” he replied.

“But how can you justify that interim period where you carry on selling K15?” asked Ms Grange.

“Only on the basis that we would be supporting specifications that would be appropriate with the new product,” he said.

In the end, Kingspan ran into difficulties procuring the blowing agent for the new product and never supplied it, but continued to use the testing to justify the use of the old product on high rises.

Mr Millichap was unable to explain an internal emails which appeared to show disquiet with this move. One of his colleagues wrote “slap head Millichap saying we shouldn’t [market based on the new test data] because its not a compelling story”. Another replied: "What planet is he on?"