Khan writes to government demanding more money for London under next Affordable Homes Programme

Sadiq Khan has sent a letter to the housing secretary Robert Jenrick today, calling on him to start negotiations over London’s allotment of funds through the next Affordable Homes Programme and ensure the capital’s housing needs will be recognised.

The letter comes ahead of decisions on how the £12bn currently pledged to the next Affordable Homes Programme will be spent in the next five years. The next Affordable Homes Programme will begin in April 2021 and end officially in 2026, with some homes being completed up until 2028.

Mr Khan wrote in his letter that to deliver affordable homes at a scale in which meets both London’s need and collective ambitions, the capital would require significantly more investment from the government.

London has been given £4.8bn under the current Affordable Homes Programme, which runs from 2016 to 2021.

In the year ending 31 March 2020, 17,256 affordable homes were delivered in London, the highest number of affordable homes started since the Greater London Authority began counting in 2003. It also included 7,156 social rent homes, an increase of 80% on the previous year.