Khan writes to Jenrick demanding further housing measures in coronavirus response

In the letter, Mr Khan claimed that the steps taken so far “do not adequately protect the housing needs of all Londoners against the impacts of COVID-19” and said the government’s response to the pandemic now risks falling behind measures introduced by other nations in recent days.

He warned the housing secretary against leaving landlords and tenants to work out repayment plans for delayed rent built up during the pandemic and said benefit levels must be increased to help struggling private renters.

Ministers have announced a reversal of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) freeze to bring benefit levels in line with the cheapest third of rents in each area.

Mr Khan said the move was “very welcome” but said benefit support “still falls well short of what is required to cover the full costs of rent among those who currently have little or no income” and is unavailable to some people.

He called for 13 changes to the benefit system – including raising LHA rates to reflect median market rents, full benefit cover for people unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 and scrapping the five-week wait for new Universal Credit claims.