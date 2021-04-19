Kier agrees £110m sale of housebuilding business

The construction company announced the deal to sell Kier Living on Friday afternoon, with Foster BidCo Ltd, a newly created company owned by renowned investor Guy Hands. Mr Hands founded Terra Firm, one of Europe’s largest private equity investment firms, which Since its creation in 1994 has invested more than €17bn in 34 businesses.

The majority of its investments have been in the renewable energy sector, but it is also currently a backer of Annington Homes which owns nearly 60,000 former and current Ministry of Defence homes.

The deal comes nearly two years after Kier first put its house building business up for sale in a bid to reduce the massive debt pile it had accrued. The decision came after a two-month strategic review of the company and a £250m rights issue was announced to try and reduce the debt pile.

At the time it said the sale would result in more than 1,200 staff members leaving the company and create annual savings of £55m for the Kier Group.

The deal is now expected to complete in mid-June, subject to the approval of Kier shareholders, and will see Foster BidCo pay £110m in cash on completion. The investor has also paid a non-refundable £40m fee to Kier which will be held in escrow and released on completion.