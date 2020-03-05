Kier eyes more fire safety jobs as it posts £41m loss

The firm, which has maintenance contracts with several housing associations and councils, reported pre-tax losses of £41.2m in the six months to 31 December, compared to losses of £45.3m in the same period the previous year.

Half-year revenue slid 8% to £1.8bn, as its infrastructure and construction businesses reported falling sales.

Chief executive Andrew Davies, who is carrying out a widespread shake-up of the business, said “decisive cost actions” had “more than compensated for challenging market conditions”.

The contractor, which is in the process of closing its Bedfordshire headquarters, cut 420 staff in the six-month period and has now reduced overall headcount by 1,200. A further 50 staff are due to leave the business by the end of June, Kier said today. Restructuring costs in the period totalled £48.8m.