Kingspan claims about suitability of its insulation for high rises 'a house of cards', inquiry hears

The inquiry was shown emails which queried the claims made about the product’s suitability for high rises before the fire at Grenfell Tower.

In one, an expert at another building control authority, the National House Building Council, described the LABC certificate as “garbage” and said the firm “didn’t know what they were talking about”.

Mr Millichap was shown several incoming queries from clients who had specified Kingspan K15 for tall buildings, but were struggling to obtain sign off.

In one, First Street in Manchester, being built by Lakesmere, the contractor stripped the partially installed K15 from the building and replaced it with non-combustible mineral wool. Kingspan issued a £20,000 credit note in compensation.

In another project, Hampton House, a luxury development on the banks of the Thames in central London, the subcontractor Astec Projects sought assurance from Kingspan that its product could be used.

After the firm suggested it could, Simon Hepworth of Astec replied saying it was “incredible you have any comfort in proposing K15 on this project or in fact any other over 18m”.

“This does, in my mind, bring your corporate responsibility into question,” he wrote. “Here we are with you endorsing your product knowing it is not appropriately tested, with little way of substantiating it is fit for purpose in this project in any way whatsoever.”

Mr Millichap said it was the contractors’ responsibility to ensure the facade complied and that this was an example of a firm trying to “address that once they have built the building”.

Earlier in his evidence, Mr Millichap described Kingspan as a “thought leader” in interpreting building regulations and said there was a “general absence” of knowledge in the industry as to when combustible insulation could be used.

He said the firm had “quite a lot of input into influencing how this could be understood” through the inquiries it received from clients - although he later said he meant to say “informing” rather than “influencing”.

Kingspan K15 was among the products used in the facade on Grenfell Tower, although the majority of the insulation was made by its rival, Celotex.

The inquiry continues.