Kingspan director denies firm made ‘deliberate attempt to deceive’ MPs on post-Grenfell fire testing

However, the inquiry heard today that these tests had been commissioned by Kingspan and were designed in a way to ensure the non-combustible insulation achieved the worst possible fire performance.

In its submission to the HCLG Committee, the firm said it had evidence of “three failed large scale fire tests” using non-combustible materials produced by Kingspan’s competitors, in order to support its argument that non-combustible materials could still be dangerous when used with certain systems.

Kingspan produced the K15 Kooltherm product found on a small proportion of the walls of the Grenfell Tower, as well as PIR plastic insulation for its window panels. Both products are considered combustible.

The inquiry was shown a 96-page document sent from the insulation giant to the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in 2018 in which the firm warned MPs against introducing a ban on combustible materials on high rises following the Grenfell fire.

In one email sent to Kingspan employees from a cladding company who were helping to arrange the test, the latter said they would use cavity barriers in the test that “meet regs requirements but their performance is expected to be poor”.

“The way the internal corner is detailed will allow the flames to bypass the vertical cavity barriers and attack the cavity of the wing wall,” the email said.

Kingspan also carried out at least one of the tests using Vitracore G2 cladding, which is not widely used in the UK and was withdrawn by the government one month later.

There was no mention in the 96-page document sent to the HCLG Committee in 2018 of the fact that the mineral wool systems tested by Kingspan had been designed in order to achieve a low performance.

The emails were revealed during the evidence session of Adrian Pargeter, director of technical, marketing and internal affairs at Kingspan.

“This was a deliberate attempt to deceive [HCLG Committee chair Clive Betts] and the select committee wasn’t it?” Richard Millett QC asked Mr Pargeter.

“No it wasn’t a deliberate attempt at all,” replied Mr Pargeter.

Mr Pargeter also disagreed with Mr Millett’s assertion that Kingspan “after Grenfell was doing its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain”.

Earlier in the day, the inquiry was shown a ‘political engagement plan’ Kingspan drew up with a PR firm less than six weeks after the Grenfell fire occurred.