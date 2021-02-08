Kingspan manager celebrated ‘plainly misleading’ insulation certificate as ‘FANBLOODYTASTIC’

They show that he was first asked by Mr Heath to obtain a certificate from the LABC for K15 in November 2008, following Kingspan’s success in securing one for another product in its range.

The LABC is the representative body for building control inspectors at local councils, but offered a service where one inspector could provide a certificate to product manufacturers for a fee, which other council inspectors would then rely on.

A meeting was set up with David Jones, an inspector from Herefordshire Council, the closest local authority to Kingspan’s UK base in Pembrokeshire.

The inquiry heard today that Mr Jones had received no training in the rules applicable to high rises and had never dealt with them professionally, as there were no high rises in Herefordshire.

At the meeting, Mr Pack presented Kingspan’s product literature for K15 along with a separate certificate from the British Board of Agrément (BBA) relating to the product.

The pair then exchanged emails through January where Mr Jones said he intended to “as we discussed, get away from just describing K15 as a product in isolation and extend the certificate to represent a system approval for the whole external wall arrangement”.

Mr Pack denied that this approach was discussed, saying: “My understanding is that we were discussing the product in isolation, and when they went away and did their due diligence they decided it could be pulled into a system.”

He responded to Mr Jones’ email asking if various other “popular” cladding products could be specifically referenced in the final certificate – including high pressure laminate (HPL), a combustible cladding board made of compressed wood fibres.

He explained this by saying the certificate would cover systems in buildings below and above 18m – where restrictions on combustible cladding and insulation kick in.

A draft of the certificate was then shared by Mr Jones on 7 March – which Mr Heath described as “GOLD” when it was forwarded to him by Mr Pack.

Mr Pack claimed not to know what Mr Heath meant by this.

A final certificate was then sent to Mr Pack on 7 May which included the phrase “it can be considered a material of limited combustibility”.

It said the insulation could be used “in all situations… including those parts of a building more than 18m above the ground”, providing the cladding system and the wall it was fixed to were also of limited combustibility.

“Do you accept that the overall effect of this is to suggest to a reader that K15 is a material of limited combustibility,” asked counsel to the inquiry Rachel Troup.

“Yes,” replied Mr Pack.

“And that was absolutely not correct?” she added.

“Correct,” he replied.

Asked why he did not correct this when he saw the draft version of the report, he said Kingspan “relied on the advice of the LABC”.

“It’s plainly misleading, isn’t it?” asked Ms Troup.

“It’s misleading, but you’ve got to read the rest of the paragraph that follows it,” replied Mr Pack.

The inquiry was also shown an email – which has previously been disclosed – which showed Mr Heath saying the LABC had “convinced themselves [K15] is the best thing since sliced bread. We didn’t even have to get any real ale down him!”

Mr Pack, who managed the team which took incoming enquiries from the industry about Kingspan’s products, also told the inquiry he had not seen the actual test on which its claims about K15 were based as this was kept “secret” within the business.

He said all he knew was that it was tested with a non-combustible cladding panel against a non-combustible wall – and that he believed the product would comply with requirements if it continued to be used in this way.

Mr Pack remains a Kingspan employee and is currently global technical support manager, based in the Middle East. He was the first witness to give evidence during the new fully remote hearings made necessary by COVID-19.

The inquiry continues tomorrow with the first witness from cladding firm Arconic.