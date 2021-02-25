Kingspan used BRE report on failed test as basis for 29 desktop studies, Grenfell Inquiry reveals

Kingspan used the report of a failed fire test on its combustible insulation as the basis for 29 ‘desktop studies’, none of which noted it had failed, after the Building Research Establishment (BRE) did not to stop the test as required when flames spread above the top of the rig.
The insulation manufacturer commissioned a test on a system which paired its K15 insulation with high pressure laminate (HPL) cladding at the BRE facility in March 2014.
Flames spread above the top of the eight metre rig after 43 minutes - which should have resulted in the test being immediately stopped under the official criteria.
But it was allowed to run on and a report was issued which Philip Clark, burn hall manager at the BRE, today accepted “does not make it very clear the test has failed”.
The report was then used as evidence by Kingspan to secure 29 ‘desktop assessments’, including three written by the BRE, none of which identified the fact that the test had failed.
While pre-Grenfell regulations required a system using combustible insulation to pass a test ’desktop assessments’ were introduced as a back door to compliance in industry guidance in 2013.
They are reports written by fire consultants to assess whether or not a system would pass if tested and have been used to justify hundreds of combustible cladding systems on high rises around the country.
“Take it from me that not a single one of those desktop assessments, including the ones done by the BRE, refers to the fact that the March 2014 test failed to meet the BR135 criteria [which determines pass or failure]. Did you know that?,” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC.
“I did not know that and I’m surprised… I find that very strange and slightly shocking,” replied Mr Clark.
Giving evidence today, Mr Clark was grilled in detail about his involvement in the March 2014 test, which included video evidence from his helmet camera during the test.
He was shown the British Standard document setting out the test criteria which clearly states the test should be terminated “if flames spread above the test facility”.
He accepted this left “no discretion” but said it was common practice at the BRE to allow tests to continue to allow clients to get “as much learning as possible” from the test data.
He was then played video footage of the test, which showed the flames breaching the top of the rig 43 minutes into the one-hour test (below).
Mr Clark was recorded saying he was “happy to carry on”. Asked by Ivor Meredith, technical project manager at Kingspan, whether it had failed he replied that he was “on the fence at the moment” and he was “going to let it run”.
He said, when asked, that he knew at this point that the test had failed but this was just “a polite way” of telling Kingspan he could not confirm this.
He goes on to say “it was definitely over the top” and adds that “a lesser man might have put that out”.
As he wrote notes recording that flames had passed the top of the rig, the video records Ivor Meredith, technical project manager at Kingspan, saying: “Can’t you just delete the whole sentence?” Mr Clark replied saying “I will put…” before trailing off.
“It looks from this that you were writing your notes in collaboration with Mr Meredith?” asked Mr Millett.
“There was no collaboration in any way, shape or form,” said Mr Clark, adding that if he had anything to hide he would not have worn his helmet camera.
The test was then deemed a failure, but Kingspan lodged a formal complaint seeking to have it re-assessed as a pass, with the BRE’s note recording the complaint saying: “The client disputes that the flame did extend above the rig even though there is video evidence.”
The BRE then agreed to write a test report for the test, even though it had not been classified as a pass.
The inquiry was shown a separate email from Mr Clark in January 2015 saying the BRE “did not issue reports [if] the system did not complete the test requirements”.
Another email in 2010, between Mr Clark and his boss, Tony Baker, noted a specific fear that Kingspan “would try to pass off indicative [reports] as being full tests” if they were issued.
Nonetheless, Mr Clark said he was “told to prepare” a report in this instance and “was very uncomfortable issuing it”.
Asked by Mr Millett if “very great care would need to be taken” to make it clear that the test had failed, he agreed. However, he added: “The test report doesn’t necessarily make it very clear unless you read it carefully that the test has failed.”
The only reference to the failure was in a page showing the timeline (below) which said that at 43 minutes there was “flaming above rig” and this constituted the “end of test”.
Later, Mr Clark was also asked about an email exchange with Kingspan relating to a separate test which referred to the addition of an extra temperature monitor, and a further email from his boss, Stephen Howard, which said “for the record, we shouldn’t include that in the report”.
“How can that possibly be a robust and ruthlessly independent approach to your operations?” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC.
“To be honest, I can’t answer the question. I don’t think it does,” said Mr Clark. “One of the things that is lost in a way is that BRE is born of research and if you don’t understand certain things, you don’t move forward in knowledge and I think in certain occasions that ethos has come through and allowed us to try and help.”
Asked at the end of his evidence whether he would have done anything differently he referred to learning lessons about “attention to detail” and “making sure people don’t misinterpret what I’ve said”.
The inquiry continues with evidence with evidence from Mr Howard this afternoon.
