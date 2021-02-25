Kingspan used BRE report on failed test as basis for 29 desktop studies, Grenfell Inquiry reveals

Mr Clark was recorded saying he was “happy to carry on”. Asked by Ivor Meredith, technical project manager at Kingspan, whether it had failed he replied that he was “on the fence at the moment” and he was “going to let it run”.

He said, when asked, that he knew at this point that the test had failed but this was just “a polite way” of telling Kingspan he could not confirm this.

He goes on to say “it was definitely over the top” and adds that “a lesser man might have put that out”.

As he wrote notes recording that flames had passed the top of the rig, the video records Ivor Meredith, technical project manager at Kingspan, saying: “Can’t you just delete the whole sentence?” Mr Clark replied saying “I will put…” before trailing off.

“It looks from this that you were writing your notes in collaboration with Mr Meredith?” asked Mr Millett.

“There was no collaboration in any way, shape or form,” said Mr Clark, adding that if he had anything to hide he would not have worn his helmet camera.

The test was then deemed a failure, but Kingspan lodged a formal complaint seeking to have it re-assessed as a pass, with the BRE’s note recording the complaint saying: “The client disputes that the flame did extend above the rig even though there is video evidence.”

The BRE then agreed to write a test report for the test, even though it had not been classified as a pass.

The inquiry was shown a separate email from Mr Clark in January 2015 saying the BRE “did not issue reports [if] the system did not complete the test requirements”.

Another email in 2010, between Mr Clark and his boss, Tony Baker, noted a specific fear that Kingspan “would try to pass off indicative [reports] as being full tests” if they were issued.

Nonetheless, Mr Clark said he was “told to prepare” a report in this instance and “was very uncomfortable issuing it”.

Asked by Mr Millett if “very great care would need to be taken” to make it clear that the test had failed, he agreed. However, he added: “The test report doesn’t necessarily make it very clear unless you read it carefully that the test has failed.”

The only reference to the failure was in a page showing the timeline (below) which said that at 43 minutes there was “flaming above rig” and this constituted the “end of test”.