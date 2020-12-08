Kingspan used ‘loophole’ in building regulations to make ‘misleading’ claim about insulation’s fire rating

Adrian Parteger, director of technical, marketing and internal affairs at Kingspan, confirmed to the inquiry that Kingspan promoted the Kooltherm K15 product used on parts of the Grenfell Tower as having a Class 0 fire rating, despite only the foil facer of the product achieving Class 0 under testing.

The decision to promote K15 as Class 0 was made due to wording in Approved Document B of the building regulations of England and Wales, which said a product could be referred to as Class 0 if “the surface of a composite product” achieved a certain performance under testing.

The inquiry was shown a chain of messages from 2016 in which members of Kingspan’s marketing and technical team debated whether they should continue promoting K15 as having achieved Class 0 despite having only tested the foil facer.

During the conversation, Arron Chalmers, technical project leader at Kingspan, said he had received advice from a fire engineer telling him “we should test the complete product before we can claim anything as the foam behind the foil is likely to have a bearing on the facing performance”.

However, another technical project leader, Dan Ball, said he had spoken to the same fire engineer who said “we are okay claiming class 0 from foil as it can be interpreted like that. Hes [sic] just got to take the fire engineer perspective and cover himself”.