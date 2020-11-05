Kingspan withdraws insulation fire test admitting it is 'not representative' of product on market for 15 years

He added: “Now, this raises very serious questions about why kingspan did not withdraw these reports at the earliest opportunity when it became aware of these issues, and that the first sign of any material irregularity.

“The inquiry has been and had been actively pursuing this line of investigation with kingspan for some two years. Therefore, questions as to why these reports continue to be relied upon why they were not withdrawn earlier, as a precautionary measure, and the timing of this letter, are matters, we will have to explore in the evidence.”

He was followed by Stephanie Barwise QC, appearing on behalf of the bereaved and survivors of Grenfell Tower, who said the 2005 test had used a cement fibre cladding panel and cavity barrier which was not commercially available.

“These materials were unrepresentative of ordinary cladding construction, and particularly the cavity barriers were of phenomenal efficacy, preventing the flames from overtopping the rig as it appears they otherwise would have done,” she said.

She added: “The 2005 test was carried out using old technology whereas subsequent tests were carried out using new technology. K15 after the technology change in 2006 was a completely different product with poor performance in fire.

“A test on new technology K15 in 2007 acknowledged. Kingspan’s observer referred to the rig as a raging inferno and BRE made so-called unofficial comments making clear the problem was not a system failure but that in fact the K15 was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished.”

It came amid an opening statement which accused Kingspan of “seminally causative” actions in relation to Grenfell Tower as it “set the precedent” through this testing that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.

She described the firm’s actions since the fire as “unrepentant arrogance [which] is truly chilling”.

Kingspan will give an opening statement later this afternoon.