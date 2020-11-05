Kingspan withdraws insulation fire test admitting it is 'not representative' of product on market for 15 years

A market leading insulation firm has withdrawn fire testing for a widely-used insulation products - admitting that the test does not represent the product it has been selling for almost 15 years.
Kingspan last week wrote to the Building Research Establishment (BRE), which carried out testing on its Kooltherm K15 product, to withdraw test reports it has used in its marketing since 2005.
The revelation - which came at the beginning of this morning’s Grenfell Tower Inquiry session - was because the test “was not representative of the K15 product which has been sold by them from 2006 onwards”.
Lawyers for survivors and bereaved of the fire later said the firm had changed the composition of the product in 2006, and that the new product had “a poor performance in fire”.
When the new product was retested in 2007 the test was described in internal Kingspan documents as “a raging inferno”, the inquiry heard.
Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry, said this had been a line of investigation pursued by the inquiry for two years and “raises very serious questions” as to why the product was not withdrawn sooner.
Kingspan K15 is a market leading insulation product which has been installed on thousands of buildings - including many high rises - nationwide.
Mr Millett said: “As recently as the 29th of October, Kingspan solicitors wrote to the inquiry attaching a letter directly from kingspan to the bre saying that they were now withdrawing a number of their BS8 414 test reports...
“Kingspan’s letter to the BRE said in terms that the very first test carried out on Kooltherm K15 in 2005 was not representative of the K15 product, which had been sold by them from 2006 onwards. That is to say, the K15 tested in 2005, was essentially a different product to what was being sold after 2006.”
He added: “Now, this raises very serious questions about why kingspan did not withdraw these reports at the earliest opportunity when it became aware of these issues, and that the first sign of any material irregularity.
“The inquiry has been and had been actively pursuing this line of investigation with kingspan for some two years. Therefore, questions as to why these reports continue to be relied upon why they were not withdrawn earlier, as a precautionary measure, and the timing of this letter, are matters, we will have to explore in the evidence.”
He was followed by Stephanie Barwise QC, appearing on behalf of the bereaved and survivors of Grenfell Tower, who said the 2005 test had used a cement fibre cladding panel and cavity barrier which was not commercially available.
“These materials were unrepresentative of ordinary cladding construction, and particularly the cavity barriers were of phenomenal efficacy, preventing the flames from overtopping the rig as it appears they otherwise would have done,” she said.
She added: “The 2005 test was carried out using old technology whereas subsequent tests were carried out using new technology. K15 after the technology change in 2006 was a completely different product with poor performance in fire.
“A test on new technology K15 in 2007 acknowledged. Kingspan’s observer referred to the rig as a raging inferno and BRE made so-called unofficial comments making clear the problem was not a system failure but that in fact the K15 was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished.”
It came amid an opening statement which accused Kingspan of “seminally causative” actions in relation to Grenfell Tower as it “set the precedent” through this testing that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.
She described the firm’s actions since the fire as “unrepentant arrogance [which] is truly chilling”.
Kingspan will give an opening statement later this afternoon.