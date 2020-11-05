Kingspan withdraws insulation fire test admitting it is ‘not representative’ of product on market for 15 years

He added: “Now, this raises very serious questions about why Kingspan did not withdraw these reports at the earliest opportunity when it became aware of these issues, and that the first sign of any material irregularity.

“The inquiry has been and had been actively pursuing this line of investigation with Kingspan for some two years. Therefore, questions as to why these reports continue to be relied upon why they were not withdrawn earlier, as a precautionary measure, and the timing of this letter, are matters, we will have to explore in the evidence.”

He was followed by Stephanie Barwise QC, appearing on behalf of the bereaved and survivors of Grenfell Tower, who said the 2005 test had used a cement fibre cladding panel and cavity barrier which was not commercially available.

“These materials were unrepresentative of ordinary cladding construction, and particularly the cavity barriers were of phenomenal efficacy, preventing the flames from overtopping the rig as it appears they otherwise would have done,” she said.

She added: “The 2005 test was carried out using old technology whereas subsequent tests were carried out using new technology. K15 after the technology change in 2006 was a completely different product with poor performance in fire.

“A test on new technology K15 in 2007 acknowledged. Kingspan’s observer referred to the rig as a raging inferno and BRE made so-called unofficial comments making clear the problem was not a system failure but that in fact the K15 was fully involved in the fire and continued to burn after the heat source was extinguished.”

It came amid an opening statement which accused Kingspan of “seminally causative” actions in relation to Grenfell Tower as it “set the precedent” through this testing that combustible insulation could be used on high rises.

She described the firm’s actions since the fire as “unrepentant arrogance [which] is truly chilling”.

In its opening statement, Geriant Webb QC, appearing for Kingspan said the company had discovered "important shortcomings" in its "processes and procedures" for three tests, one in 2005 and two in 2014.

However he added: "Further testing in 2015, 2016 and since the fire has supported and validated the performance claims made historically in respect of those three earlier tests and the company is confident therefore that at the time of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment these shortcomings did not impact the safety of any cladding system incorporating K15 which relied upon those three BS8414 tests."

Nonetheless, he offered a "full apology" for the discrepencies.

He also told the inquiry that Kingspan did not know any of its product had been used on Grenfell Tower until after the fire, but that government testing "strongly indicates" that the cladding used in the refurbishment was not safe regardless of what insulation was placed behind it.

In the survivors opening statement, it was acknowledged that the 2005 test was "successfully replicated" in 2019, suggesting it could have passed.

However, survivor’s lawyers said this argument "should be ignored" due to matters including further changes to the product.