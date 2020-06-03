Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Labour brands minister ‘incompetent’ over suggestion rough sleepers return to friends and family

News03/06/20by Nathaniel Barker

Labour has accused a minister of “incompetence” for his suggestion that councils should encourage rough sleepers given emergency accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic to move in with friends and family.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire
Shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire
Sharelines
Labour brands minister “incompetent” over the suggestion for rough sleepers to return to friends and family #ukhousing
@ThangamMP attacks government for “half-baked suggestion” that rough sleepers given accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to move in with friends and family #ukhousing

Inside Housing revealed on Wednesday that homelessness minister Luke Hall made the call in a letter to local authorities asking them to set out next-step support plans for people brought off the streets during the pandemic.

He said that when considering move-on accommodation options, councils should “seek to encourage people, where appropriate and possible, to return to friends and family”.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow housing secretary, claimed the “half-baked suggestion” shows that the government is “rowing back” on promises to end rough sleeping in the wake of COVID-19.

She added: “These comments smack of incompetence – Luke Hall has shown a woeful lack of understanding about the complex reasons why so many people sleep rough in this country. If rough sleepers were able to return to their friends and family, they would not be sleeping rough.

“They need somewhere safe to live and the support to make a go of it.

“The government should be working with councils to fulfil its commitment to end rough sleeping, not washing of its hands of the responsibility to house the homeless.”

Read More

After ‘Everyone In’ got rough sleepers inside, it is time for the government to commit to ‘No Going Back’After ‘Everyone In’ got rough sleepers inside, it is time for the government to commit to ‘No Going Back’
Dame Louise Casey calls for Rough Sleeping Taskforce supportDame Louise Casey calls for Rough Sleeping Taskforce support
GMCA relaunches rough sleeper scheme with commitment to deliver more than 400 ‘COVID-safe’ bedsGMCA relaunches rough sleeper scheme with commitment to deliver more than 400 ‘COVID-safe’ beds

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it was asking councils to carry out individual assessments and consider a range of options to ensure people’s needs are met, which could involve returning to friends and family in some cases.

Last month the government pledged to deliver 6,000 new long-term homes for rough sleepers and formed the Rough Sleeping COVID-19 Response Taskforce to find permanent housing for people brought indoors during the pandemic.

Announcing the 6,000 homes plan, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This government wants to end rough sleeping for good, and we now have a real opportunity to deliver on this moral mission.”

Following instruction from the government, thousands of rough sleepers have been placed in hotels or other emergency accommodation by councils since March to help keep them safe from COVID-19.

Separately, Mr Hall was today forced to admit that “a significant proportion” of the 15,000 people previously described as rough sleepers helped “were not rough sleepers but have been housed in order to prevent any risk of them sleeping rough during the pandemic”.

A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “Our new rough sleeping taskforce has one overriding objective: to ensure as many people as possible who have been brought in off the streets in this pandemic do not return to sleeping rough.

“To help achieve this we have accelerated plans for new rough sleeping services – backed by £433m – which will ensure 6,000 new housing units will be put into the system, with 3,300 of these becoming available in the next 12 months. This is on top of the £3.2bn we have given councils to meet the immediate pressures they are facing since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve been clear councils must continue to provide safe accommodation to vulnerable rough sleepers and support those moving on from emergency accommodation.”

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

CoronavirusGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessPolicy
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn