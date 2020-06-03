Labour brands minister ‘incompetent’ over suggestion rough sleepers return to friends and family

Inside Housing revealed on Wednesday that homelessness minister Luke Hall made the call in a letter to local authorities asking them to set out next-step support plans for people brought off the streets during the pandemic.

He said that when considering move-on accommodation options, councils should “seek to encourage people, where appropriate and possible, to return to friends and family”.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow housing secretary, claimed the “half-baked suggestion” shows that the government is “rowing back” on promises to end rough sleeping in the wake of COVID-19.

She added: “These comments smack of incompetence – Luke Hall has shown a woeful lack of understanding about the complex reasons why so many people sleep rough in this country. If rough sleepers were able to return to their friends and family, they would not be sleeping rough.

“They need somewhere safe to live and the support to make a go of it.

“The government should be working with councils to fulfil its commitment to end rough sleeping, not washing of its hands of the responsibility to house the homeless.”