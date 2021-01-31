Labour calls for National Cladding Taskforce as it outlines plan to fix building safety crisis

It criticised the government for allocating remediation funding on a ‘first come first served basis’, which it called an inefficient use of government funds, and called for prioritisation of affected buildings by risk.

It pledged new legislation to protect leaseholders from being passed historic fire safety costs, enforcement powers against building owners who refuse to start work, bans on 'gagging clauses' for residents in unsafe blocks and measures to make it easier to recover costs from bad builders.

Mr Starmer said: “Today needs to be a turning point for those affected by the cladding scandal. Millions of people have been sucked into this crisis due to years of dither, delay and half-baked solutions from the government.

“For many leaseholders, the dream of home ownership has become a nightmare. They feel abandoned, locked down in flammable homes and facing ruinous costs for repair work and interim safety measures.

“I urge Conservative MPs to vote with us in Parliament [tomorrow] and put their constituents’ safety and security first. And I urge the government to get a grip of this crisis through a national taskforce and by implementing Labour’s six demands.”

Following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the government focused almost exclusively on other buildings above 18m with the aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding which was the primary cause of the horrific spread of the fire.

But while it has identified 462 of these buildings, thousands of buildings with other forms of dangerous materials and medium rise towers have been identified.

Despite tasking local authorities with cataloguing the number of affected towers in 2019, the process has stalled and there remains no definitive answer as to the scale of the crisis.

Current funding is known to be insufficient - with a £1bn fund for non-ACM towers set to pay for the work on between 400 and 600 buildings with more than 2,500 registered.

In those that miss out on funding, and for non-cladding works in those that qualify, leaseholders face costs stretching above £100,000 each in the worst examples.

Despite repeatedly saying these bills should not be imposed on leaseholders, a government advisor has devised a scheme which would see them forced to repay long-term loans to cover the cost of the work.

As well as the remediation costs, government advice published in November 2018 suggesting all facades were required to either be non-combustible or justified by large-scale testing has resulted in the mass refusal of lenders to offer mortgages on flats with a small amount of combustible materials or where the materials cannot be identified.

An effort to address this through the creation of a form, known as EWS1, which surveyors could use to sign off the building as safe has proved glacially slow with a lack of qualified inspectors hampering progress and many buildings failing to pass via this route.

As a result, millions of flatowners - even those in buildings with no major safety issues - are unable to obtain a mortgage to sell.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Leaseholders shouldn’t have to worry about the unaffordable costs of fixing safety defects in high-rise buildings that they didn’t cause - and should be protected from large-scale remediation costs wherever possible.

“We all want to see homes made safer, as quickly as possible and backed by our £1.6 billion funding we are making good progress on remediating unsafe homes.

“The Building Safety Bill is the appropriate legislative mechanism for addressing these issues and will be brought forward in due course.”