Lakanal House sister block served with deficiency notice by fire brigade in December

Southwark wrote to residents of Marie Curie on 27 November 2020, following a London Fire Brigade inspection, telling them they had discovered “an issue in one flat, which needs further investigation”.

The letter said the block was dropping its “stay put” advice as a result, with a waking-watch imposed to assist evacuation in a fire. It said fire alarms would be fitted the following week.

It was served with the deficiency notice three weeks later. Asked whether the works listed in the notice had been completed on time, the spokesperson said: “Some works began in December and January, and were completed by this date, there are ongoing works which need to happen and which will take some time.”

Southwark said the original inspection by the LFB was requested by the council after concerns were raised by a leaseholder.

Inside Housing has previously reported that a January 2020 fire risk assessment of Marie Curie House identified issues posing a “substantial” risk in the fire.

Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member for council housing, said: “We know that any issues to do with fire safety are worrying for residents, particularly for those who witnessed the terrible fire at Lakanal House in 2009.

“The council has been open and honest with residents about why additional safety measures have been introduced at Marie Curie while we carry out further investigations.

“The safety of residents is our absolute priority and we continue to work closely with the London Fire Brigade to carry out regular inspections and carry out whatever works are necessary to improve safety in our blocks.”