Landlords forced to review development plans in preparation for new shared ownership model

Bosses in the North and South of England have told Inside Housing that they are now carrying out modelling and reviews of development plans, which could include a reduction in the amount of shared ownership homes they build.

Nigel Sedman, director of Homes at ForViva, said the association had been modelling to see what types of properties would be worthwhile to develop to make shared ownership viable with such a small stake, while Matthew Bailes, chair of Paradigm Housing, said the new model would likely “kill” shared ownership in the North of England due to lack of demand.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it would introduce a new model of shared ownership for all new homes delivered through government funding. The new model would reduce the initial stake a buyer would need to raise from 25% to 10% of the value of the home, while also enabling shared owners to staircase in increments of 1% and requiring landlords to pay for the first 10 years of repairs on a property.