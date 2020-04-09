Landlords to reach out to those at risk of experiencing domestic abuse during lockdown

Peabody has published a plan for supporting individuals who may experience domestic abuse during the crisis, which involves calling all tenants with open cases that are flagged as domestic abuse.

If safe to do so, tenants will be asked a series of questions about their living situation, including whether they are still able to access support services during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA), which was set up to improve the sector’s response to domestic abuse, has published domestic abuse guidance for housing associations to adhere to during the crisis.