Landlords to reach out to those at risk of experiencing domestic abuse during lockdown

Social landlords are reaching out to tenants who may be at risk of experiencing domestic abuse, as reports suggest an increase in violent incidents during the coronavirus lockdown.
Peabody has published a plan for supporting individuals who may experience domestic abuse during the crisis, which involves calling all tenants with open cases that are flagged as domestic abuse.
If safe to do so, tenants will be asked a series of questions about their living situation, including whether they are still able to access support services during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA), which was set up to improve the sector’s response to domestic abuse, has published domestic abuse guidance for housing associations to adhere to during the crisis.
It provides social landlords with information on how to spot the signs of domestic abuse and how to take action against perpetrators.
Meanwhile, Leeds City Council has launched a campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic, urging residents to contact the local authority’s helpline if they are concerned about friends or family members during the lockdown.
Our domestic violence campaign in response to COVID 19 has started today. Look out for a variety of posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and PLEASE SHARE with friends colleagues and the communities where you live \uD83D\uDC68\uD83D\uDC69\uD83D\uDC67\uD83D\uDC66 https://t.co/usB7Hmwyop— Safer Leeds (@SaferLeeds) April 7, 2020
It comes amid reports that incidences of domestic violence are increasing while the country is in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week it was revealed that calls to the UK’s national domestic abuse helpline have increased by 25% during the lockdown period.
Rebecca Vagi, whole housing approach programme manager at Standing Together Against Domestic Violence, said: “For people experiencing domestic abuse, the home is often the most dangerous place.
“This reality is even starker in the wake of coronavirus.
“On average, two women are killed per week by their partner or ex-partner in England and Wales, and 75% are killed in their own home.
“Housing providers have unique access to people’s homes and are ideally placed to spot the signs of domestic abuse and help people out while delivering food parcels, carrying out routine welfare checks, and carrying out essential repairs during lockdown.
“The DAHA team hopes that this guidance will encourage providers to take safe and appropriate action to offer an important lifeline to survivors living with domestic abuse during these unusually challenging times.”