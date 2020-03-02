Large contractor to launch housebuilding business

The property group and construction company is to focus on mixed-use residential development in the UK with its new McLaren Living business.

The contractor has appointed Matthew Biddle, former managing director of Berkeley Homes (Western), to head up the new business, alongside Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council, who will work as group director of strategic partnerships.

McLaren is a major player in the UK construction market and last year hit turnover of more than £600m. It is currently involved in a number of large commercial projects, including the refurbishment and fit-out of the Financial Times’ new office in central London.

According to McLaren, the new housebuilding arm aims to work with partners in both the public and private sector in joint ventures for individual projects.