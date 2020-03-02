Large contractor to launch housebuilding business

Contractor McLaren has launched a new housing arm as part of a move into the UK residential market.
The property group and construction company is to focus on mixed-use residential development in the UK with its new McLaren Living business.
The contractor has appointed Matthew Biddle, former managing director of Berkeley Homes (Western), to head up the new business, alongside Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council, who will work as group director of strategic partnerships.
McLaren is a major player in the UK construction market and last year hit turnover of more than £600m. It is currently involved in a number of large commercial projects, including the refurbishment and fit-out of the Financial Times’ new office in central London.
According to McLaren, the new housebuilding arm aims to work with partners in both the public and private sector in joint ventures for individual projects.
Kevin Taylor, chair of McLaren Group, said: “We welcome Matthew to McLaren at this exciting point in the evolution and growth of our company.
“His skills and experience will help us to deliver homes that the country so badly needs and new places where people want to live, work and stay.
“We look forward to sharing our can-do culture with local authorities, registered providers and other organisations, working in partnership to help them to meet and exceed their housing priorities.”
Commenting on his new role, Mr Biddle said: “It’s a pleasure to be joining at the inception of McLaren Living, working with McLaren Group’s leadership team to establish this new business.
“We will be delivering developments for the public sector along with homes for rent and sale; working in true partnerships to develop places that make a positive difference to people’s lives.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters