Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Large Midlands landlord handed A+ credit rating
News
08.02.21
by Dominic Brady
Platform Housing Group has received an ‘A+’ credit rating with a negative outlook from Fitch Ratings
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Evicted shared owner paying rent on empty flat as EWS crisis prevents resale
London council’s 2,550-home regeneration scheme gets green light
Five things we know about One Housing’s financial struggles
Commons passes Labour’s cladding motion as Conservatives abstain
Large Midlands landlord handed A+ credit rating
Less than 5% of Green Homes Grant budget paid out to homeowners
Scottish government proposes £3.3bn five-year affordable housing programme
It’s time we talk about housing association pay
RELATED STORIES
08.02.21
Less than 5% of Green Homes Grant budget paid out to homeowners
08.02.21
Scottish government proposes £3.3bn five-year affordable housing programme
08.02.21
It’s time we talk about housing association pay
05.02.21
The week in housing: the cladding crisis dominates the news once again
05.02.21
Large housing association sees completions drop by 40%
05.02.21
Barratt becomes first house builder to back developer levy to fund cladding removal
05.02.21
Older people’s housing was a void in the planning and social housing white papers
05.02.21
The Thinkhouse Review: prevention, housing and the right support – turning the tide on rough sleeping
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved