Large northern housing association and developer agree 3,000-home joint venture

House builder Lovell Partnerships and Together Housing Group have agreed a joint venture that aims to build 3,000 homes over the next five years.
The organisations said that the partnership will enable partners to share expertise and resources to identify and secure large-scale opportunities to develop high-quality mixed-tenure new homes, with a “significant portion” for shared ownership or affordable rent.
The joint venture, which is called Lovell Together, already has plans to build 600 new homes in Holmewood, Chesterfield, Howden and Kirk Ella while a planning application has been submitted for a large regeneration project in Salford.
Kevin Ruth, deputy chief executive at Together Housing, said: “Partnerships are an effective way of achieving our objective of increasing housing supply. Lovell’s expertise will help us secure sites and deliver programmes across the North.”
Together was previously named as a Homes England strategic partner, and it has been handed £53m by the government’s housing delivery body to deliver 1,150 new homes by 2025.
David Ward, managing director for the North and Scotland at Lovell Partnerships, said: “The combination of Lovell’s technical expertise and construction delivery record with Together Housing Group’s experience in the management and provision of affordable homes makes Lovell Together a really unique offering. Such a large-scale and innovative partnership means we can deliver essential developments at an accelerated pace.”
Lee Sale, regional managing director at Lovell Partnerships, said the joint venture already has “strong pipeline opportunities”.
He added: “The first is Pendleton Salford where the project will see 650 new energy-efficient affordable homes of all tenures delivered over three phases and is due to commence Q1 2021.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters