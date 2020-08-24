Large northern housing association and developer agree 3,000-home joint venture

The organisations said that the partnership will enable partners to share expertise and resources to identify and secure large-scale opportunities to develop high-quality mixed-tenure new homes, with a “significant portion” for shared ownership or affordable rent.

The joint venture, which is called Lovell Together, already has plans to build 600 new homes in Holmewood, Chesterfield, Howden and Kirk Ella while a planning application has been submitted for a large regeneration project in Salford.

Kevin Ruth, deputy chief executive at Together Housing, said: “Partnerships are an effective way of achieving our objective of increasing housing supply. Lovell’s expertise will help us secure sites and deliver programmes across the North.”