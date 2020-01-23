Last risk assessment on Grenfell Tower warned fire doors were non-compliant

The assessment went on to raise issues with doors from the lobbies to the stairwells in the tower and said some of them “are not being closed fully by the self-closing devices fitted to the doors”. It said this should be picked up by the building’s caretaker.

One fire safety expert told Inside Housing: “It’s not good. Fire doors should all have smoke seals, that’s a simple requirement of the building regulations. As a housing manager, if you saw that in a risk assessment, you should treat it as a serious issue and sort it out.”

But this risk assessment proves that KCTMO and the council were aware of issues with the doors before the fire.

Many residents trapped on the higher floors were unable to escape after the stairwell – the building’s only exit – filled with smoke during the fire. Four bodies were recovered inside the stairwell.

Arnold Tarling, a chartered surveyor and fire safety expert, said: “This is an issue that should have been dealt with immediately [after the risk assessment]. What is the point of a fire door that doesn’t close?”

The risk assessment also raised issues about the building’s automatic smoke ventilation system, saying there were no operating instructions and the key to manually operate it was missing.

In November 2016, five months after the risk assessment, KCTMO was served with a deficiency notice by the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority for failing to rectify safety issues with the building, including the issue of doors to the stairs failing to close.

The risk assessment was carried out by Carl Stokes, a private risk assessor. As a type one assessment, the lowest required by law, it would not have checked the cladding or the building’s external façade.

A spokesperson for KCTMO said: “All issues relating to the events and decision-making processes leading up to the Grenfell tragedy will be addressed in the coming months of the phase two inquiry. Witnesses from the TMO will be co-operating fully with the inquiry to help it ascertain the full and relevant facts.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said: “The council will continue assisting the inquiry, as demonstrated in phase one, no matter what. We understand that the actions and decisions of those serving the council prior to 14 June 2017, and in the days after the tragedy, will be under intense scrutiny.

“That is right, and we welcome it. We hope all the organisations and companies giving evidence over the coming months accept it and help the inquiry get to the full unvarnished truth.”