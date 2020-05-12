Lease-based provider REITs bullish over coronavirus impact

In a stock market update on Monday, Civitas Social Housing, the largest such firm, said that its rents have so far “been received as expected, unaffected by COVID-19”.

It added that its 4,216 specialist supported housing tenants have an average age of around 32 and “do not suffer generally from the type of underlying health conditions that would fall under the NHS definition of individuals who are at high risk” from the disease.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT also told investors that “ongoing receipt of rents remains timely and in line with both expectations and the experience of prior years” and that its portfolio “has continued to increase in value”.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has voiced concerns that some small supported housing providers could struggle to cope with financial and operational shocks caused by the pandemic.

But Civitas, which owns properties worth £212m, said its “financial performance has not been negatively affected” by the virus to date.

It reported collecting £48.4m in rent in the year up to 31 March 2020, the vast majority of which is paid by housing benefit.

Last Thursday, Triple Point said that 100% of rent due for the first quarter of 2020 has been received, while 95% of rent due for April 2020 had been received to date, with “the balance expected over the next few days”.

Shareholders have been told that Civitas will target a 5.4p per ordinary share dividend for 2020/21 – up from the current year’s rate of 5.3p – reflecting “strong underlying cash generation” and the board’s current view of the company’s financial prospects.