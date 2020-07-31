Leaseholders could be trapped in homes for years as housing associations struggle to cope with scale of EWS crisis

News by Jack Simpson

Leaseholders could be left unable to sell or remortgage their homes for years as housing associations struggle to cope with the scale of the external wall system crisis currently afflicting the housing market

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article Residents should use their voices to scrutinise their social landlords