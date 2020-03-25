Leaseholders face £19,000 cladding bills next month amid coronavirus crisis

Residents living in the 141-home Islington Gates development in central Birmingham have been told they must pay bills of between £7,000 and £19,000 by the start of April or could eventually be forced to leave their homes.

The block’s management company, which is made up of leaseholders living in the block, currently has remedial works scheduled to start in November, but says leaseholders could lose their homes if they are unable to raise the money to carry out that work.

Brian Simpson, a resident of Islington Gates and director of the management company, told Inside Housing: “If we can’t commission the works for November, we will lose our insurance, people’s mortgages will go into default, and we will have to be evacuated, making everyone homeless.”

The crippling bills come as a number of leaseholders are already facing financial difficulties as a result of coronavirus, with some losing jobs or experiencing falling income already.