Leaseholders 'heartbroken' over exclusion from government cladding fund

“They have always said that work must be carried out as soon as possible and that leaseholders should not be responsible for the cost of remedial works, and yet it looks like we still are. All these terms and conditions do is penalise those living in buildings where the freeholder has already acted. It is truly heart breaking and we’d like urgent clarification on why government have chosen to leave us out of what, now more than ever, seems to be a cladding lottery.”

They had previously called on housing secretary Robert Jenrick to act to protect them from the costs.

Could I trouble you to email me on jenrickr@parliament.uk

Best wishes Robert — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) July 25, 2019

A spokesperson for HomeGround, which acts for building owner Adriatic Land, said it supported the residents’ call.

“We fully support the leaseholders in this matter," a spokesperson said. "The government has already acknowledged the regulatory failure that has caused this cladding crisis so it is not right that the Skyline leaseholders are being denied support from the government’s remediation fund. It is especially unfair in the case of Skyline that leaseholders are being penalised as a result of the proactive work that has taken place to remediate the building as quickly as possible. Had funding from government been made available earlier, this would not have happened."

The Building Safety Fund offers £1bn of public money to remove HPL and other forms of dangerous cladding from high rises.

An estimated 1,700 buildings will need this work, but the fund will provide less than a third of the estimated cost – leaving leaseholders in buildings which miss out potentially facing the huge bills for remediation. The fund will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

It follows £600m allocated for the removal of aluminium composite material cladding, as used on Grenfell Tower.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government added: “We’re determined to keep residents safe – that’s why this week we’ve published details of our £1bn fund to remove unsafe cladding from buildings and ensure this happens quickly.

“We expect building owners to take immediate action to make their buildings safe and we have reached an agreement with local leaders so that this important work can continue safely during the pandemic.”