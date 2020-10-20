Legally required fire safety information for Grenfell ‘incomplete and insufficient’ at end of refurbishment, inquiry hears

“Is the truth that you were offered a golden opportunity to ask them to do this and do it right and you turned it down?” asked Richard Millett, counsel to the inquiry.

Ms Williams said that she was disillusioned by Artelia’s service by this point, and that she hoped she would be provided enough information to complete this herself, despite never having done it before.

Earlier, the inquiry was shown extracts from Ms Williams’ witness statement, which alleged “disruptive conduct from a small number of residents” at public meetings.

Ms Williams said she meant that “people with strongly held views might use your meeting to express that… and stop the rest of the group from hearing the information you are trying to get across”.

As a result, the TMO switched to consulting via newsletters and drop-in meetings, although Ms Williams accepted that newsletters represented “telling, not listening”.

She later confirmed that residents were not asked about what type of cladding they would prefer at these drop-in sessions.

Ms Williams was also pressed on her claim that Simon Lawrence, project manager at Rydon, had given specific assurance that the cladding would not burn.

No document of this assurance has been found, despite Ms Williams insisting that it was minuted, and Mr Lawrence has firmly denied that such an assurance was given.

Shown an email she sent containing relevant information about the refurbishment on the morning of the fire, she was asked why she did not refer to this assurance.

On sight of the email, an emotional Ms Williams collapsed into tears. She later explained that she had been “directed as to what information we needed to provide” and that “there were other things that were going on”.

Asked what she would have done differently in the project at the end of her evidence, she said she wished she was able to find the minutes of the meeting where she claims she had received this assurance from Rydon.

The inquiry will resume at 2pm tomorrow with Ms Williams’ colleague at the TMO, Peter Maddison, due to give evidence.

He will be asked why he only released diaries and workbooks relating to the project last Friday, a matter that may eventually result in formal police investigation.