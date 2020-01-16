Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Let’s ditch the navel-gazing and stick to the basics
Comment
16/01/20
by Alison Inman
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Hyde reveals contractors appointed to £2bn housing framework
Next Article
Northern Housing Consortium becomes partner to government’s Northern Powerhouse
Related Stories
Councillor told temporary accommodation residents of squalid London block to ‘move someplace cheaper’
These are the steps organisations should take to improve the sector’s record on diversity
The Jenrick vs McVey spat is unnecessary – both agendas are important
After their ‘spat’, McVey and Jenrick offered few signs of change in their first appearance in parliament
2020 vision: what lies in store for housing this year
We must set our tenants up to thrive not to fail. That is why we are moving to furnished tenancies
What have we learned from the past decade and what lies ahead?
NHF development survey: housing association market sale starts halve in 12-month period
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved