Let’s keep meeting virtually so we can all play a part in our communities

Virtual meetings have allowed me to participate as an Eastlight resident in a way that was difficult when they were carried out in person, says Michelle Baker #UKhousing

Nevertheless, I really value my community, and wanted to commit to helping Eastlight Community Homes to make a difference. As it is a community gateway, resident shareholders play an important role in Eastlight’s decision-making, so there was a real opportunity for me to make an impact.

It’s fair to say that prior to the coronavirus crisis, I already had a lot on my plate. I run my own accountancy business and I have two children with a genetic condition, which means they have additional needs.

As a heavily involved resident of a new, customer-led housing association, I want to contribute as much as I possibly can, and I am able to be so much more effective when I can communicate via Zoom or Teams.

I have a request to make: when we eventually reach the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, can we please keep virtual meetings?

The first national lockdown was announced four months before the launch of Eastlight, which took place in July last year, and it made a huge difference in terms of the amount of time I was able to spend focusing on representing residents.

Before the lockdown, I was finding it difficult to get to every face-to-face meeting – my eldest child spends a lot of time having hospital treatment in London, and this meant I sometimes had to miss out on important conversations happening in a meeting room back home in Essex. Now, I can take my laptop with me and drop into meetings from wherever I am.

Of course, lockdown and the closure of schools has brought its own difficulties – I’m now balancing work, volunteering and homeschooling, which is particularly challenging for my husband and I, as one of our kids is registered blind and the other is partially deaf. Our teaching resources need to be sensory and it’s not possible for us to leave our children to get on with their work for a few minutes, while we do other things.

One of the best things to emerge throughout this time, is me feeling a lot more comfortable about being open about my home life, especially with the team at Eastlight. I’ve also started seeing others in a new light, too. Virtual meetings have led to me getting to know other involved residents and Eastlight team members so much better.

I hadn’t actually met everyone ahead of the first lockdown, but I feel like I’ve got to know them all so much more quickly. It’s often said that face-to-face meetings help you build relationships, trust and mutual understanding. But there is something about talking to people in their own homes — and being able to see and hear them with their children and pets — that makes them seem more real, more human.