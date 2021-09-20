LFB ‘closed-minded and parochial’ before Grenfell and ‘unable to cope’ with emergency beyond normal fire, lawyers for community say

Mr Khan said the brigade also had the warning of the Shepherd’s Court fire in August 2016. He said an Inside Housing article following that blaze had been sent to senior officers by the LFB’s media team - with a quote referring to the “catastrophic” consequences of such a fire in a building with a stay put policy highlighted.

Mr Friedman said that following the Lakanal House fire in 2009, and the coroner’s inquest which concluded in spring 2013 an internal report revealed serious defects in training to comply with requirements to risk assess properties.

But he said this report was “effectively shelved” by a senior officer, despite assurances given to the Lakanal House working group that the LFB was compliant.

On the stay put policy specifically, he said an alternative approach (branded RICE, for rescue, intervention, containment, escape) had been developed by Kent Fire and Rescue Service from 2010.

Mr Khan said this policy specifically envisioned the reversal of stay put advice, and had been explained to senior LFB officers by its founders.

He said the view of the inquiry’s expert was that the approach in Kent “would have potentially made a difference at Grenfell even taking into account the practical difficulties” and would have been “preferable to the approach followed by the LFB”.

Mr Friedman said that stay put was founded on a “continuing fear and mythology about the panicking crowd” which was not justified by evidence. “The consequence is that the firefighters see themselves as the rescuers in the story, rather than facilitators of residents being the correspondents in their own escape,” he said.

Mr Thomas called it “astonishing” that the opening statements of the fire commissioner and the FBU continue to defend the decision of the first incident commander, Michael Dowden not to lift the stay put advice and said “instead of facing its fear, [the LFB] has chosen to ignore it”.

Mr Thomas also referred to cuts made to the fire service by Boris Johnson in his role as mayor of London, saying the current prime minister had a “cruel agenda” for cutting the brigade’s budget - adding that these cuts directly impacted the brigade’s ability to discharge its duties.

Mr Friedman also referred to new expert evidence, which will be discussed in more detail later in the inquiry, which suggests the equipment present on the night would have been capable of sending streams of water to the top of the building.

He said this had not happened due to “fundamental misunderstanding of the technical features of water supply and the consequential failure to alter incident strategies to secure greater water flow”.

While this is unlikely to have helped extinguish the fire, he said, it could have helped prevent downward spread of fire and given residents longer to escape - as evidenced by the late escape of residents on floors where water was directed externally.

“This is an extraordinary possibility for the [bereaved and survivors] to have to contemplate four years after the fire,” he said.

Mr Khan also expressed frustration with the inquiry for failing to have sought more documents covering the issue of equality and diversity within the LFB.

Citing an interview by current commissioner Andrew Roe in The Guardian which admitted to “a culture of casual racism and misogyny” within pockets of the organisation.

“We submit that any organisation in which there’s clear evidence of racism and misogyny, as accepted by its chief officer, must at the very least consider whether it is capable of delivering an appropriate service to a population as diverse as that which exists in London,” he said.

Earlier, Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry, had said factual witness evidence for this module would last for 14 days, followed by three expert witnesses. This will make it the shortest of the inquiry’s modules so far.

It will look at the adequacy of visits carried out by LFB officers in the years leading up to the fire; training, with a particular focus on evacuation and alternative firefighting strategies for high rise buildings.

The inquiry continues.