‘Lockdown made our relationships stronger’

One of our ambassadors is Paul Dockerill, director of energy and programme management at 21,000-home Midlands-based housing provider WHG. The landlord’s Project High Rise was one of our competition winners last year.

This year, we are continuing and building on the Resident Safety Campaign by appointing 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors over the course of the year, drawing on their knowledge of how best to communicate with residents about safety issues.

Last year Inside Housing launched a Resident Safety Campaign, in association with Aico, to showcase good practice in working with residents to raise awareness of safety issues. As part of the campaign, we ran a competition to identify and celebrate the best approaches from across the housing sector.

“Project High Rise was set up so we could get a better understanding of how our residents feel about living in a high-rise block.

“Activity included residents observing a fire safety test, to show that their cladding was safe. A year later, 88% of residents at 11 blocks said they feel safe at home. Satisfaction has gone up purely because we’ve had more contact with them as a result of asking how they felt.

“The project we are working on now is called Knock Knock, a series of guides and tools given to our residents to encourage the community to connect and talk to one another. If we can encourage people to talk to each other, then those conversations about building safety can come up naturally, without us having to input on it.

“Our resident engagement drive is ongoing. Every person and community is different, so developing a safety strategy that fits everyone isn’t really possible. You have to understand the profile of the people who live in the blocks.”

“One of the things WHG has developed in the past year is our ‘digital twins’ project.

“We now have a digital ‘twin’ of each of our high-rise blocks, which means that when we are having conversations with a resident in a building, we can let them walk around inside a 3D digital model of it.

“Residents can put the virtual reality glasses on and are able to walk around their building; they might have lived there for 20 or 30 years but never seen what it looks like on the roof, or known what the plant room is – all those mystery areas! It gives them more knowledge about their building and what it contains, and hopefully makes them feel safer and more informed.

“In terms of safety, we are able to use this technology to explain how ‘stay put, stay safe’ works during evacuation, for example. We are able to show customers where the fire safety compartmentation is on their floor, for instance. It gives us the opportunity to explain what that means in a visual form. You don’t have to blast them with words – you can just show people, quite simply.”

“We are also using this project to liaise with the West Midlands Fire Service.

“One benefit of this model is that the fire service can access it through a tablet, which we link to their command centre in Birmingham. This means that when they are going to an incident they are able to see the building while they are on the road. They can make decisions before they get to the building. If that had been available to those London crews at Grenfell, it might have made a difference to the impact of the fire.

“So now that we have these visualisations of our buildings, if residents have any doubts about a building, we can show them in their own home. And if that doesn’t satisfy their concerns, we can do a visual test.

“Just after the Grenfell tragedy, we had a resident who raised concerns about the cladding on his building. In response, to reassure him and other residents, we set up a safe area and got the cladding supplier to bring a panel of that same cladding, and we asked the fire service to burn it for us. They spent about 20 minutes trying to set this material alight, and after that they stopped and said, ‘This is doing its job.’”