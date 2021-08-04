London borough green lights 'airspace' plan for 48 affordable rooftop homes

The London Borough of Harrow has approved an ‘airspace’ project for affordable homes at the Berridge Estate in Edgware, in partnership with developer Apex Airspace.
There will be 48 homes provided on top of seven existing three storey buildings, which will gain enhanced communal areas. The developer has said it is now exploring other rooftop opportunities within the borough.
Residents and ward councillors were consulted at the start of the design process.
Phillip O’Dell, Harrow’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “We’ve submitted a bid to the GLA for funding for further airspace developments, at sites yet to be determined.
“We will be consulting residents on a local lettings policy for the scheme, which could allow existing tenants to move into the new homes.”
Apex Airspace uses space on rooftops of existing buildings for new homes using off-site manufacturing of construction materials.
In 2019 it was allocated £9m by Homes England to build 78 rooftop homes on five sites across the capital.
The company in November 2020 secured planning consent with Lambeth and Southwark Housing Association to build 30 new homes on top of two buildings in Bermondsey.
Sutton Housing Society secured planning permission for 71 new homes in five rooftop developments across Sutton in July 2020.
