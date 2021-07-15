ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
London Councils appoints new rough sleeping programme director
News
15.07.21
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Council housing boss threatened with homelessness left ‘on verge of crying’ by housing association
Khan promises funding to help London boroughs regain homes lost to Right to Buy
Housing Ombudsman investigating five social landlords over failure to deal with complaints
One of country’s largest housing associations exits SHPS
Three major modular firms appointed to social landlords’ £600m framework
London Councils appoints new rough sleeping programme director
Providing homes for people living with dementia should be central to the future of housing
Giant Hong Kong investor enters lease-based supported housing sector with £350m in acquisitions
RELATED STORIES
15.07.21
Three major modular firms appointed to social landlords’ £600m framework
15.07.21
Providing homes for people living with dementia should be central to the future of housing
14.07.21
L&Q appoints director of maintenance to drive repairs improvements
14.07.21
Greater Manchester to publish housing proposals as part of new nine-council masterplan
14.07.21
What can housing associations do to help provide childcare for our residents?
14.07.21
CIH vice-president election 2021: meet the candidates
13.07.21
Grenfell Tower gas work left holes which helped smoke spread through building, inquiry hears
13.07.21
Around 60 housing association tenants moved to temporary accommodation following London flooding
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved