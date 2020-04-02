London housing association secures £250m bond amid market volatility

Optivo received interest from 40 investors totalling £1bn and was able to issue a 15-year fixed rate bond with an all-in coupon of 2.857%. The money was borrowed at 230 basis points over gilts – the cost of government borrowing – despite the process starting at 250 basis points over gilts.

The issue comes weeks after Optivo’s initial roadshow for the £250m bond, which the association aims use to fund 15,000 new homes over the next decade.

Optivo said it represents only the second sterling corporate bond issue since the coronavirus crisis “took hold” at the start of March. Chief finance officer Sarah Smith admitted that a cheaper deal could have been achieved if they had gone to market just a week earlier.

Ms Smith said: “Since then we’ve been waiting and watching, weighing up our options. While gilt yields have tightened, credit spreads have widened considerably over the past few weeks. And, globally, corporates have been issuing new bonds with considerable concessions to secondary spreads.”