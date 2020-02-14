Low number of tenants moved to Universal Credit in Harrogate pilot

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) told Inside Housing that at Christmas there were only 69 cases in the Universal Credit managed migration pilot – with that figure supposedly due to reach up to 10,000 by the time it finishes at the end of this year.

Social landlords working on the project said that while it has run smoothly since it launched in July, only a handful of tenants have made the switch so far. Some landlords have said they have yet to move any residents over to Universal Credit, while others are only now starting to move some of their first tenants.

It comes as the government last week delayed the roll-out of Universal Credit a further nine months to September 2024, saying the number of people moving to the new system was “lower than forecast”.

The DWP said it has deliberately kept pilot numbers low “so we can thoroughly evaluate claimants’ experiences” and that the work will scale up later in the project.