L&Q co-founder passes away aged 87

Gospatric Home, who was crucial to the creation of the now £35bn housing association, died at the weekend following complications following heart surgery.

In October 1963, Mr Home along with a small group of like-minded individuals took out an initial investment of £64 to start a housing association with the aim of improving housing conditions and reducing homelessness in London.

The work began alongside the rector for Woolwich, Reverend Nicholas Stacey, to start the association after buying a single property in Woolwich. This was then followed by the conversion of several south-east London houses into flats.