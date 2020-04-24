Major housing associations stand firm against pressure to stop student rent charges during COVID-19 crisis

Sanctuary Students – a subsidiary of 101,000-home housing association Sanctuary Group – and London landlord Optivo have both faced heavy criticism in recent weeks for refusing to waive rents or allow contracts to be terminated early.

Universities across the country are shut in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with many students returning to their permanent homes.

The National Union of Students (NUS) has written an open letter to the National Housing Federation asking the trade body to tell its members to “reconsider their actions”.

Singling out Sanctuary and Optivo, the letter argues it “is antithetical to the values on which [housing associations] are founded if they do not act to protect student renters”.

Rent strikes are being planned by Sanctuary residents at the London School of Economics and SOAS, while Optivo has also been attacked by a campaign group organising strikes called Liberate the University.

Another housing association, A2Dominion, backed down earlier this month over its refusal to waive rents next term at two student blocks in Bristol.

Many universities have offered students that are not staying in their accommodation the chance to avoid paying rent during the closures, as have major private sector providers Unite Students and Liberty Living.

Student maintenance loans will still be paid – though the NUS said the money available rarely covers rent costs.