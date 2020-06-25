Majority of social landlords eye return to normal repairs service by August
News25/06/20by Nathaniel Barker
Social landlords are edging towards a return to normal repairs services as the coronavirus lockdown eases, with 70% planning to resume routine jobs by August.
Previous Article Sector-wide ‘Homes at the Heart’ campaign launched to put social housing at centre of COVID-19 recovery Next Article Home Office urged to reverse asylum seeker eviction ban decision as charities worry thousands could lose accommodation