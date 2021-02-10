Making the decision to be out at work

When I started to write this article, I found myself second-guessing if it was a good idea. And, having decided that I should, I then reflected on why I paused to consider writing it.

It’s always difficult to write about things that are so deeply personal. How much should I share? What am I prepared to share? And actually for me, often, what impact will it have on my life, both personal and professional?

I would love to be able to say that sharing my sexuality has never had an impact, but that is simply not the case. It’s a fine balance of wanting to be a positive role model, but also sometimes not wanting to go over old ground that can be tough and leave you feeling exposed and vulnerable.

“The pandemic has helped break down barriers, revealed our authentic selves and liberated us in some ways, as we have had to lower our masks and strip back bare our work personas to juggle and make it all work”

As I share my journey, experience and learning, I would urge everyone to remember that whatever our story, our diverse lens, or vulnerability, hang on to one thing: authenticity. The pandemic has helped break down barriers, revealed our authentic selves and liberated us in some ways, as we have had to lower our masks and strip back bare our work personas to juggle and make it all work.

So here goes, this is me writing about my experience in the hope that we can all learn from it and keep making strides forward towards true inclusivity.