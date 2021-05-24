May 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

ao link

The May 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

The launch of our Racism and Housing series begins with our race and housing editorial panel’s response to the Sewell Report and a look at how race affects the likelihood of experiencing fuel poverty; technology special: creating a golden thread of building safety, setting up an accessible home register and hydrogen-powered homes; what was in the Queen’s Speech for housing; a COVID-19 memorial to the housing workers we have lost; an interview with NIHE’s Grainia Long; plus all the latest housing news and comment

