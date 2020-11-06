Mayor of London and charities rally against plans to deport foreign rough sleepers

Mr Khan, along with 27 other signatories, has written a letter to home secretary Priti Patel and housing secretary Robert Jenrick urging the government to scrap new immigration rules that will see migrant rough sleepers have their leave to remain cancelled or refused, resulting in deportation.

The rules, announced in late October, will come into force on January 1 2021 and have been labelled “unacceptable and cruel” by homelessness charities.

Mr Khan warned that the measures will deter already vulnerable people from seeking help in rebuilding their lives off the street and put them at greater risk of exploitation and infection from COVID-19.

Signatories of the letter include the likes of Crisis, Homeless Link and the Migrants’ Rights Network, as well as representatives of London Councils.

It comes after shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire wrote to Mr Jenrick urging him to extend the Everyone In scheme.