Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Metropolitan Thames Valley’s surplus drops by 15%
News
29/05/20
by Dominic Brady
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Council with highest COVID-19 death rate brands illness a ‘housing disease’
Related Stories
Karbon Homes’ credit rating downgraded as North East expected to be badly hit by coronavirus
Large housing association appoints new director of growth and development
Evictions ban deadline is ‘a ticking time bomb’, says Sadiq Khan
Sector leaders launch initiative to help housing providers offer homes to domestic abuse survivors
Residents rescued from blaze at council-owned block in east London
No evidence of ‘price chipping’ as social housing transactions remain steady, valuers report
The EWS process has brought paralysis to the housing market. It is the result of a lack of joined-up thinking
Social housing rent arrears up £100m since coronavirus outbreak
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved