MHCLG begins search for new £130,000-a-year building safety and Grenfell response director
News07/10/20by Dominic Brady
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is seeking applicants for a new civil service role which will oversee the government’s response to Grenfell and lead on building safety.
Previous Article KCTMO rejected design advisor for Grenfell refurbishment ‘to save money on fees’ Next Article Plan to add extra storeys to development under new PDR refused after housing association’s objection