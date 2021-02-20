MHCLG to create second HQ outside of London

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick revealed today that his department would be looking to create a new headquarters in the West Midlands city, with at least 500 MHCLG roles to be based in the region by 2025.

The office will include a consistent presence of ministers when it sets up, making it the first such ministerial office outside of London with a regular ministerial presence. Senior civil servants will also be based in Wolverhampton, with the aim of ensuring the new office becomes a key place for policy development and decision-making.

The 500 staff will nearly double the number of staff from the 300 MHCLG roles in the region already. The long-term aim is to ensure that at least 800 roles, including 50% of the most senior positions, are based outside of London by 2030.