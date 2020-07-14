Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Midlands housing association plots bond market with £200m debut
News
14/07/20
by Dominic Brady
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Stamp duty cut to deliver boost for shared ownership, sector predicts
Related Stories
Stamp duty cut to deliver boost for shared ownership, sector predicts
G15 landlord secures £150m via mix of UK and North American private placements
London borough to buy almost 300 homes from association on regeneration site
Uncomfortable as it is, it’s time for leaders to own their vulnerabilities
5 things we learned from The English Housing Survey
Housing associations exchange contracts on 2,800-home swap deal
REIT strikes £300m deal with university pension scheme to buy up homes for shared ownership
Deadly accidents: a timeline of recent crane collapses in the UK
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved