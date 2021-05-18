ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
→
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Midlands landlord and developer secure planning permission for £32m housing scheme
News
18.05.21
by Cachella Smith
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
New Providence Wharf fire: smoke detection system in block failed during fire
The Queen’s Speech: what legislation is coming for the social housing sector?
Council housing boss requested tenancy status check on Grenfell resident after they raised concerns
Large housing association loses appeal on case that could give leaseholders more power to dispute major works
Midlands landlord and developer secure planning permission for £32m housing scheme
Northern housing association issues £250m ESG bond
Labour calls for legally enforceable 2022 cladding remediation deadline
Croydon Council receives offer for Brick by Brick
RELATED STORIES
18.05.21
Northern housing association issues £250m ESG bond
18.05.21
Croydon Council receives offer for Brick by Brick
18.05.21
Social landlords must do more to consider individual residents’ circumstances when dealing with cladding complaints, says ombudsman
18.05.21
Converting offices post-COVID could lead to ‘surge in sub-standard home conversions’, LGA warns
18.05.21
Modular housing can help house homeless young people
17.05.21
Boss of Newcastle-based landlord to retire after 40-year housing career
17.05.21
Large housing association eyes more partnerships in bid to build up to 500 modular homes per year
17.05.21
Housing association pension charges to rise by a third
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved