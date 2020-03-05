Millions of over-55s live in homes that pose a risk to their health

More than two million over-55s in England are living in homes that endanger their health, while housing standards for over-75s have declined disproportionately, a new report has revealed.
A report on non-decent housing from the Centre for Ageing Better and Care & Repair England found that more than 4.3 million homes in England do not meet basic standards of decency, mostly due to the presence of hazards.
Households headed by people more than 75 years old are disproportionately likely to have a non-decent home, the report said. The problem has also worsened for this group, with the number of people aged 75 or older living in non-decent homes increasing between 2012 and 2017.
Owner-occupiers in the over-55 category account for 78% of non-decent homes, due to financial and practical barriers to maintaining their homes. Around 20% of all homes in the private rented sector are non-decent.
The two charities called on the government to end the “national scandal” of poor housing. They have estimated that first-year treatment for over-55s in the poorest housing costs the NHS £513m annually.
The report said poor housing for all ages costs the NHS an estimated £1.4bn a year.
Repairing the average non-decent home would cost less than £3,000 but there are no specific policies in place to address non-decency, while funding for low-income homeowners to maintain and repair their homes has been scrapped.
Anna Dixon, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Our report today shows the shocking scale of non-decent housing across England, with too many people in later life unable to afford or manage the vital repairs and maintenance their homes need. The result is millions of people living in conditions that put their health or safety at risk – it’s a national scandal.”
Ms Dixon suggested an investment of £4.3bn to repair hazards in the homes of over-55s would be paid back in eight years through savings to the NHS.
Sue Adams, chief executive of Care & Repair England, said: “Older people across the country tell us how important their homes are to their health and quality of life. Concerted action to make those homes safe, warm, decent places to live in is a win-win solution.
“Everyone gains – the NHS cuts costs, the national housing stock is protected and individuals have improved lives.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for a response.