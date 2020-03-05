Millions of over-55s live in homes that pose a risk to their health

A report on non-decent housing from the Centre for Ageing Better and Care & Repair England found that more than 4.3 million homes in England do not meet basic standards of decency, mostly due to the presence of hazards.

Households headed by people more than 75 years old are disproportionately likely to have a non-decent home, the report said. The problem has also worsened for this group, with the number of people aged 75 or older living in non-decent homes increasing between 2012 and 2017.

Owner-occupiers in the over-55 category account for 78% of non-decent homes, due to financial and practical barriers to maintaining their homes. Around 20% of all homes in the private rented sector are non-decent.