Minister fails to provide details on future of £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund

In an interview with Inside Housing minister for business, energy and clean growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, failed to clarify whether the Social Housing Decarbonisation put forward in the 2019 Conservative manifesto would be set up separately to the £2bn Green Homes Grant announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak in his July statement.

Asked if the Green Homes Grant will replace the decarbonisation fund, Mr Kwarteng said: “Obviously that will be a matter for the Budget and any statement from the chancellor, so on that basis I would say let’s see what the chancellor says.

“My understanding is that this is a step towards that target and the spending has been brought forward to accelerate the green recovery.”

In July, as part of a statement outlining new policies aimed at stimulating the economy to aid recovery after the coronavirus crisis, Mr Sunak announced the creation of the new £2bn Green Homes Grant fund which would allow owner-occupiers and landlords to apply for vouchers to make their homes more energy efficient.

Mr Sunak also announced that a £50m fund would be set up to pilot approaches to decarbonise social housing stock.

Despite not being drawn on whether the £3.8bn social housing decarbonisation would be funded to the same level as laid out in the manifesto, Mr Kwarteng did indicate that there could be more funding coming down the line for the government’s manifesto pledges in the future.