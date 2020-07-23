Ministers accused of ignoring evidence on PDR by author of government-commissioned report
News23/07/20by Nathaniel Barker
Ministers have been accused of deliberately “ignoring the evidence” about permitted development rights (PDR) by the author of a government-commissioned report into the quality of homes delivered through the policy.
