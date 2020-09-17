‘Mobility scooters can be a real fire risk’

Yorkshire Housing has been spreading awareness among residents about how to safely use and store mobility scooters (picture: Getty)

As part of our ongoing Resident Safety Campaign, Inside Housing is recruiting 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors to tell us what safety campaigns they are working on and how they are communicating this to their resident and asking residents to get involved.

“Half of Yorkshire Housing’s customer services committee are residents,” explains David Perry, Inside Housing’s latest Safer Homes Ambassador. The group scrutinises how the housing association works and part of this is how it communicates safety issues.

Last year, the landlord used Facebook, Twitter and traditional letters to talk to residents about the dangers of mobility scooters. Not just to avoid parking them in corridors where they can block exits in the case of an evacuation, but also because some have wet-cell batteries, which are a fire risk.

The customer services committee was involved in how the campaign was communicated to residents to make sure everyone understood.